Tim Elliott out of UFC on ESPN 38 bout vs. Amir Albazi

Tim Elliott is out of UFC on ESPN 38.

A former UFC flyweight title challenger, Elliott (17-13-1 MMA, 7-10 UFC) recently withdrew from his bout against Amir Albazi (14-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) scheduled for June 25. A reason for his withdrawal was not disclosed.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the change. It is unclear at this time whether or not Albazi will remain on the card.

The withdrawal marks only the second time Elliott has withdrawn from a UFC contest, dating back to his promotional debut in May 2012. For Albazi, the cancellation marks the fourth of six scheduled bouts since his UFC signing.

UFC on ESPN 38 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with the main card airing on ESPN after prelims on ESPN+.

With the change, the UFC on ESPN 38 lineup includes: