Plano Mom Offers ‘Family for Hire' to Offset Inflation, Build Community

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city. The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release. The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson. Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing. The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO