ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Plano Mom Offers ‘Family for Hire' to Offset Inflation, Build Community

By Maria Guerrero
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Texas families are getting creative to make ends meet amid rising inflation. Housing costs are up 5.5%, food is up more than 10% and the price of gas has almost doubled since a year ago, according to NBC News. One mother has enlisted her children’s help to make...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 3

i know who i am
3d ago

I think this is a beautiful idea! During these tough times, what’s wrong with helping your neighbors and community grow together to help one another? If I can help someone save a buck, WHY NOT? Kudos to this family!

Reply
2
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Dad Gets Free Roof for Father's Day Through Local Roofer Donation

The modest Oak Cliff home of Robert "Bear" Mitchell is painted a cheery pink, but the 30-year-old roof on top doesn't spark much joy. "You know, every time the wind would blow, a shingle would fly by," Mitchell said. On Friday, Hatley Brothers II Roofing and Construction came to the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Mother/Daughter Nursing Duo Making a Difference

Rhonda Enneking and her daughter Krista are living the phrase, “Like mother, like daughter.” The two both work as nurses at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center McKinney. Rhonda is a gastrointestinal technician and her daughter is a registered nurse on the orthopedic and neurology floor. Krista said...
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Housing#Nbc News#Nextdoor
keranews.org

Dallas church self-appoints two LGBTQ pastors after bishop denies them positions

The issue of sexual orientation has long divided many Christian denominations. Last month, a more conservative branch of the United Methodist Church, or UMC, officially launched. The separation was based primarily on the UMC’s ordination and marriage of people who are LGBTQ. But those affiliated with the original denomination...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

In Dallas, Sobering Center Removed From Proposed Homeless Facility After Resident Complaints

Last month, a proposed homeless facility in City Council’s District 3 caused a stir among residents in the area. The facility is intended for 2929 S. Hampton Road near Keist Park in Oak Cliff as part of a deal with Dallas County. Residents’ biggest beef with it at the time was that the project would also include a sobering center, a place where intoxicated people can be monitored while they sober up. The facility would also include space for the Dallas Police Department’s RIGHT Care team, which is meant to assist with mental health emergencies.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney resident set to transform convenience store on city’s east side into grocery store

Construction is about to begin on a project that will transform a historic convenience store on McKinney's east side into a grocery store with healthy food options. In June 1992, McKinney resident Jason Hernandez stood in front of the store at the southeast corner of Greenville and Murray streets and sold his first dime bag of marijuana. In 1998 he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for distributing drugs, and served 18 years in prison before President Barack Obama granted his request for clemency.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
RICHARDSON, TX
texasstandard.org

Not just nostalgia: An argument for reconsidering the mall

Generations of Americans have memories related to malls: the smells of baking pretzels and cookies, the sounds of fountains and canned, indistinguishable tunes, and the exhaustion of realizing after a few hours of shopping that you need to walk to other side of the enormous structure. But the new book...
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Texas company develops more efficient home heating and cooling technology to cut utility bills by 60%

CARROLLTON, Texas — As the summer heat stretches on, your A/C bills are no doubt getting bigger. One way to cut big bills at home is more efficient heating and cooling. On Friday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Carrollton to recognize the research and development team at Lennox International for winning a challenge to develop a more efficient heating and cooling system.
CARROLLTON, TX
keranews.org

A new Arlington docuseries tells the story of historic Black neighborhood 'The Hill'

The five-block neighborhood just north of downtown was the only dedicated space for Black residents during segregation. The Hill thrived because of Black entrepreneurs and the support system required to survive while physically and racially segregated from the rest of the city. Places of worship like Mount Olive Baptist Church, which still stands today, and night clubs including Lou's Blue Lounge, were cultural anchors.
ARLINGTON, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

LSA Burger in Denton Exhibits 42 Murals That Are Meant to Be Gone Soon

Ten years of business, seven years of painting and around 42 murals painted and repainted by 35 artists — all at one burger joint in downtown Denton. You can now relax on the balcony and nibble on LSA’s garlic Parmesan French fries while gazing over the rooftops of the city square and at the six gorgeous paintings on the second-floor patio, thanks to a partnership between LSA Burger Co. and the Greater Denton Arts Council (GDAC) for the Mural Art Project.
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite breaks ground on new industrial park

Stream Reality and the city of Mesquite broke ground on 20 East Trinity Pointe on Monday. This 280-acre industrial park, located on the I-20 corridor, is expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to Kaufman County and $1.4 million in Mesquite tax revenue annually at build-out, the city said.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy