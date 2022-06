A beautiful house is something to behold, but seeing how it sharply reflects the life of its inhabitants is even more remarkable. Home, the Apple TV+ docuseries produced by A24 that is now entering its second season (premiering June 17), digs into some of the most thoughtfully designed houses around the world, and considers how a locale, a building, and its residents all shape one another. Whether this means creating a home that’s open to the public to make up for a city’s lack of adequate public libraries (in the case of the “Casa de Carla y Pedro” episode) or customizing the shape of a structure to avoid having to cut down a single tree (“House of the Big Arch”), the docuseries displays the many elements, both big and small, that can shape buildings and the lives we live in them.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO