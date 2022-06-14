ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew ‘crushed & confused’ at Garter service ban & not stopping his comeback is ‘damaging’, Omid Scobie claims

By Sarah Grealish
 3 days ago
PRINCE Andrew was “crushed and confused” when he was this week hidden from the public eye by his family, a royal biographer has claimed.

The Duke of York 62, was banned from the appearing at yesterday's Order of the Garter service over fears of a "backlash".

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with the Queen at Windsor Castle ahead of the service Credit: PA

Andrew had hoped to appear at the event alongside other royals, and his name even appeared on the order of service.

But in an eleventh hour decision by Her Majesty, he was barred from the procession - only appearing behind the scenes.

Instead, Charles and Camilla led the way, alongside William and Kate.

Now it's been claimed that the decision deeply hurt the duke - who thought he had been given the go-ahead to attend the ceremony.

Quoting a royal source, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie claimed Andrew was “crushed… [and] a little confused”.

The source explained that earlier in the week, the duke was under the impression that the blessing had been given for him to join his family members in the ceremony.

Omid added that the firm’s “reluctance to completely remove Prince Andrew from all aspects of royal life” is “damaging” and “reflects terribly on the family”.

He said: "The reluctance was clear when Andrew was allowed to walk the Queen in front of the world’s media for Prince Philip’s televised memorial service, and when he was given the go-ahead to attend some of the Platinum Jubilee events."

But ahead of the events, it was announced that he had caught Covid and could therefore no longer attend.

'DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN'

Omid continued: “Every chance Prince Andrew is given to try and rehabilitate his image is a step closer to further damage and shame for the institution of the monarchy. It’s a disaster waiting to happen.”

It comes as Royal sources yesterday claimed that Wills may have also told his grandmother that if the Duke of York was given a public role at the ceremony at St George's Chapel, he wouldn't show up at all.

One senior insider told the Evening Standard: "The Duke of Cambridge was adamant. If York insisted on taking part publicly, he would withdraw."

Another told The Express: "William hasn’t worked out that with hereditary monarchy you either stand together or hang separately."

The Queen was unable to attend due to her ongoing mobility issues, but still posed for a photo in Windsor Castle's Garter Throne Room.

Andrew was spotted heading for lunch with the monarch yesterday just hours after being snubbed from the ceremony.

The 62-year-old looked downcast on his way from his Royal Lodge home to the out-of-view meal at the castle.

The duke's reputation has been severely tarnished by his involvement in a civil sexual assault case.

But he is reportedly plotting a royal comeback, having asked his mum to return his patronages and HRH title just five months after he was stripped of them.

He lost his honours amid the highly-damaging case brought against him by accuser Virginia Giuffre, 38, which led to a multi-million pound pay-out in February.

Andrew denied all allegations made against him.

A source said: "He was confident and bullish he can make a comeback."

The duke did not join family members in their velvet robes to walk to the ceremony at the chapel, or catch carriages back to the castle.

And his future as a working royal remains up in the air.

