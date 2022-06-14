ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Nicholls Greek Life Donates to Families of Students who Died in 2021

nicholls.edu
 2 days ago

THIBODAUX, La. — The Nicholls State University Office of Greek Life raised over $13,000 during Greek Week to donate to the families of the eight students who died in 2021. Greek Week is a week-long competition that pits fraternities and sororities against each other for fun competitions, service and philanthropy. During...

www.nicholls.edu

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

OMSA Hosts Career Fair Wednesday, June 22 in Houma

Offshore Marine Service Association will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, June 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Houma. Some of the largest employers in the industry are participating and are all hiring for multiple positions. OMSA has partnered with Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) for the event which begins with a seminar for interested parties on LWC apprenticeship programs, on the job training, etc. and will end with the Career Fair.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne School Uniform Policy Changes Take Effect for New School Year

Terrebonne Parish School Board has approved a new uniform policy during a recent board meeting. The new policy will be in effect for the next school year with the biggest change being that students can wear black pants in addition to khaki. The new policy documents state that a mandatory school uniform policy will provide a more secure school environment, promote an atmosphere for greater discipline, and increase learning opportunities for students by removing many of the distractions and connotations associated with various types of clothing.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Police department in Louisiana confirms mother and daughter are safe

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – We have some good news to share on Wednesday morning. The Ponchatoula Police Department says it has “made contact with Tori and she is safe!”. PPD says Tori’s daughter is safe too. ORIGINAL:. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help...
PONCHATOULA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
Thibodaux, LA
Education
City
Thibodaux, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Society
fox8live.com

17th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year’s grand prize winner, and owner of a brand new home, is Cecile Scott, of Bush. The home has an estimated value of $750,000 and is currently under construction. The house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is an estimated 2,700 square feet. There is a free-standing staircase, built-in wine storage, coffee nook, and primary suite on the ground floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles woman accused of scamming Hurricane Ida victims

Terrebonne Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Hurricane Ida victims while working for a non-profit distribution site. Misty Kaye Foley, 46, coordinated a distribution site at the old Dularge Elementary School in Houma, where the non-profit Pastor’s Army assisted the community with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida, said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet. Foley was reportedly responsible for day-to-day operations of the site.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
houmatimes.com

Search in Idaho River for 21-year-old Raceland Native Continues

A search is underway in Idaho for Raceland native Everrette Jackson after reports say he was swept away in a river while tubing over the weekend. Jackson, a 21-year-old Lafourche Parish native, played on the Louisiana State University Eunice basketball team for the 2020-2021 school year as a freshman and was a student at the school for the Spring 2022 semester. According to the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, they continue to search the Payette River west of Washinton Street bridge in Emmett and downstream towards Letha. “GCSO received a report that on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m., twenty-two year old Everett Jackson fell from a raft along the river and is currently missing. Jackson’s family has been notified. GCSO continues to search by jet ski and jet boat and asks that the public stay clear of the river as they search. The Payette River is currently flowing at a rate that presents a danger to anyone not using a motorized craft,” stated a release. Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder told NBC News that Jackson was tubing with a group of 5 friends when the incident unfolded. “The water is extremely difficult right now,” he said. “I’ve communicated with the family and everything that, because it’s so murky, you can’t see anything in the water, and it’s flowing so strong. We’re probably not going to locate him until the water drops significantly,” a release stated. Gem County is located about 40 miles northwest of Boise, Idaho.
RACELAND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Nicholls Greek Life#The Office Of Greek Life#The Student Memorial Fund
WDSU

Firefighter identified as man killed in Mandeville shooting

The St. Tammany coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting in Mandeville earlier this week. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dupre Street on Sunday night. According to the coroner, Alec Mulvihill, 29, was identified as the person killed in the shooting. Family...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ishais Price (“Price”), 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Sarah S. Vance for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising from a staged automobile accident with a tractor-trailer in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KATC News

WHERE WILL THE PEOPLE GO?

This grocery store has been THE place for full-fledged grocery shopping in the town of Jeanerette. Mid 1950s it was Robby's, 2015 it became Mac's. So almost 60 years of it being THE place for people to shop. But an early morning fire around 4 o'clock has changed the game and who knows where the people of Jeanerette will go?
JEANERETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
fox8live.com

Search underway for 21-year-old Raceland man swept away in Idaho river

EMMETT, Idaho (WVUE) - A Louisiana man is still missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Idaho on Saturday, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department has been out searching for 21-year-old Everette Jackson, of Raceland, for days. His family, who...
RACELAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects. Louisiana – On June 15, 2022, Baton Rouge Police Department investigators announced that they are looking for the identity of the suspects in the photographs below. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to a burglary at a local home improvement store on May 13, 2022, in the early morning hours. After leaving the home improvement store, the two tried to open a second business. Their entry attempts were unsuccessful, but they did cause damage to the business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Beat the heat at these local splash pads!

We’re just one week away from the first day of summer and if you’re looking for a way to beat the heat we’ve got you covered! Farmers Almanac predicts the upcoming season to be hotter than average, anticipating Saturday, July 23, to be the hottest day of the year. Many local splash pads and pools have opened, welcoming families to come out and enjoy cool water and shaded seats on a hot summer day.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy