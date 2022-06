AN ACCUSED murderer's stepdad has said he won't try "to get his son out of it" and apologized over and over to the victim's family. Christopher Hawk, whose 22-year-old stepson, Deundrea Holloway, allegedly beheaded his pregnant ex-girlfriend Liese Dodd, said he wished he could try more things to help his son before her death.

