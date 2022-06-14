ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix announce a third Squid Game show days after second series reveal – but there’s a twist

By Roderick McPhee
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

NETFLIX is creating a real life version of its gory drama Squid Game - with the biggest cash prize in TV history up for grabs.

The South Korean show stunned the world last year with its depiction of a bloody contest where competitors were killed as they tried to win a jackpot payout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xnfrh_0gAsPBb500
Squid Game is returning for a second series Credit: Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cU9jB_0gAsPBb500
The South Korean show stunned the world last year Credit: Netflix

Now the streaming giant that aired the show has created a spin-off series, Squid Games: The Challenge, based on the sick games - only nobody will end up dead.

It will feature 456 players taking part, each battling to bag the ultimate prize of £3.8m over ten episodes.

They will take part in trials similar to those featured in the show created by director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who's backed the new interpretation.

Netflix boss Brandon Riegg said: “Squid Game took the world by storm with his captivating story and iconic imagery.

"We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever.

"It will be full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end."

The news, which was revealed yesterday at the Banff World Media Festival in Canada, comes just after it was announced there would be a sequel of the original drama series.

Since its explosive debut last year, the series has surpassed all expectations.

The second season of Squid Game is still awaiting an official release date.

Netflix is available to stream on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVtCg_0gAsPBb500
A spin-off series, Squid Games: The Challenge will air soon Credit: Netflix

