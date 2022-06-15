Move The Sticks: Marcus Freeman on Notre Dame's identity & relationships with players

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder surprised head coach Arthur Smith with how easily he's picked up the offensive scheme. "Behind the scenes, the things that he has done, as a rookie, really from the neck up," Smith said Wednesday per the team's official website. "How he's operating, when we're doing the rookie walk-throughs, when we do these installations and on the field, and his command. Then you're betting on some of the physical things you see at times to catch up. He's light years ahead of most young quarterbacks, in terms of playing from the neck up. I will give him that compliment."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO