Environment

TVA asks consumers to conserve energy during hot weather

By BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is expecting hot temperatures to be the highest for June in more than a decade and encourages customers to reduce their electricity intake through Thursday. According to the TVA, at 6 p.m. this Monday, their power system was providing 31,311 megawatts...

Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
BRISTOL, TN
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
Bristol chamber earns five-star rating

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee/Virginia Chamber of Commerce celebrated a five-star rating Wednesday morning, an honor that places them among the top 1.5% of Chambers of Commerce across the United States. Beth Rhinehart, the president and CEO of the chamber, thanked the chamber staff and board members who...
BRISTOL, TN
#Tva#Hot Weather#Electric Power#Energy Supply#Electric Appliances#Btes
BCM's $250,000 Super Raffle returns

BRISTOL, Va. – The Birthplace of Country Music’s fourth annual Super Raffle offers more than $250,000 worth of prizes with proceeds continuing to support the organization’s educational programming. BCM officials unveiled details of the raffle Wednesday which is again expected to raise about $250,000 for the local...
BRISTOL, VA
SHORT TAKES | Scotchie Music Family Reunion brings weekend of music to Erwin

Ten years on the road and records, Andrew Scotchie devised inclusive means to celebrate. Presenting the inaugural Scotchie Music Family Reunion. Set to stage on the banks of the Nolichucky River at USA Raft Adventure Resort in Erwin, two nights of music evolve on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. A campfire jam occurs Sunday, June 19.
ERWIN, TN
