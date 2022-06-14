ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Smith, Longtime Owner of Paris Coffee Shop, Dies at 78

By John Henry
fortworthinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Smith, the longtime steward of a Fort Worth landmark, Paris Coffee Shop, has died. Smith worked at the Greek-inspired diner his father acquired in 1926 for more than 55 years, including 50 years as its owner and operator before selling in 2021. His passing marks the end of...

Comments / 2

 

FORT WORTH, TX
