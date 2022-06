HOUSTON - A manhunt for an armed gunman accused of shooting an officer in southeast Houston ended after authorities say he turned the gun on himself. Preliminary details from Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department are it happened at an apartment complex in the 12800 block of Roydon Dr. around 2 a.m. That's when an unidentified officer responded to a gun going off in the area and called for backup after hearing more gunshots coming from inside one of the apartments.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO