Greenville, NC

ECU trustees OK first phase of reorganization plan

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y004J_0gAs2SQU00

East Carolina University is eliminating its health sciences division and its division of research, economic development and engagement in a cost-cutting action expected to save about $1 million annually.

The bulk of programming in both areas will be moved to the division of academic affairs under a plan approved Tuesday by the university’s Board of Trustees.

The change, which goes in effect July 1, stems from recommendations made by the university’s fiscal sustainability coordinating committee last year. It is expected to initially save the university $1 million in recurring expenses.

Combining the two divisions under academic affairs eliminates vice chancellor positions that led the two divisions. Both positions are currently filled by interim leaders who are retiring June 30.

Remaining administrators in programs that made up the divisions will report to a single chief academic officer, the university’s provost.

Robin Coger, dean of the College of Engineering at N.C. A&T University, will assume the provost position July 1.

Under the newly approved plan, the College of Nursing, College of Allied Health Sciences, School of Dental Medicine and Laupus Library will move under the division of academic affairs.

The dean of the Brody School of Medicine will report directly to Chancellor Philip Rogers about clinical activities of ECU Health while academic matters in the medical school will be addressed by the provost.

“Because of the size and complexity of clinical operations, those decisions need to reside with Brody School of Medicine leadership working in conjunction with Chancellor Rogers,” said Jeannine Manning Hutson, chief communications officer and director of university communications.

Deans in the other health sciences areas will take lead roles in collaborative efforts between their programs and the medical school, Hutson said. A newly formed deans council will meet monthly with the provost.

Research, economic development and engagement also will be moved to academic affairs. A chief research and engagement officer will be hired to report to the provost.

“The function and mission of the research, economic development and engagement will not change,” Hutson said. “The economic development and engagement activities will be ongoing. Our university’s mission is student and regional success.”

Hutson said today’s vote is a symbolic endorsement of a 24-month process that has included many departments and individuals across the university.

Former Interim ECU Chancellor Ron Mitchelson launched the Fiscal Sustainability Coordinating Committee in late 2020 to explore how the university could be reshaped to better handle financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and prior economic pressures.

Mitchelson has been serving at the vice chancellor of the health sciences division.

The Board of Trustees on Tuesday also unanimously voted to transfer the authority it has over employee compensation to the chancellor.

“It is an essential functioning component of being able to operate effectively as an organization as we hire, promote and work within our personal and human resources,” Rogers said.

The trustees will retain authority over the hiring and compensation of vice chancellors, deans and other senior academic and administrative officers. The chancellor will approve the hiring and compensation of associate/assistant provosts, vice chancellors, associate/assistant deans and other positions.

Stephanie Coleman, vice chancellor of administration and finance, said the policy change will allow the university to move faster when handling compensation actions.

“If board doesn’t turn authority over to the chancellor it would have to meet routinely to get actions through the system,” she said.

WITN

FRCE prepares to return Osprey to fleet after new repairs

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East says it is gearing up to return an MV-22 Osprey to the Navy after conducting innovative repairs. The aviation repair and maintenance facility, located in Havelock, says it made a wing-off stow ring replacement on the aircraft, the first completion of this procedure by a naval aviation depot. The facility also fixed corrosion on the aircraft’s K-fittings with the wing off, rather than the standard wing-on method.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Juneteenth celebrations being held in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) - Many Juneteenth celebrations are taking place in Eastern Carolina this weekend into Monday of next week. Some have even already begun. Juneteenth, which is a state and federally recognized holiday, is on Sunday, June 19th, but its public holiday date is Monday, June 20th. The holiday commemorates...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ENC 4th of July fireworks canceled after Lenoir County explosion

SWANSBORO, Carteret County — An eastern North Carolina fireworks display has been canceled after last week’s fireworks explosion in Lenoir County. Officials said landowner Randy Herring was burning off a wheat field at a farm on Bulltown Road in LaGrange, which led to the brush fire that ultimately consumed a shipping container with commercial-grade fireworks. It eventually exploded.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 16 – 19, 2022

Join International Paper, Craven County Parks and Recreation, and United Way of Coastal Carolina volunteers will be installing a new Born Learning Trail at West Craven Park on Friday, June 17, 2022. Installation will begin at 8:00 a.m. and a Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening will be held at 12:00 p.m. The Born Learning Trail will provide opportunities for learning and interaction for the children and families who use the Park.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville organizations come together for good cause

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two local organizations in Jacksonville are coming together to give back.  The Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors is hosting a food and supply drive for Onslow Community Outreach.   The clinic reached out to Onslow Community Outreach to find out what their biggest needs are right now. Some of those […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University professor and his wife are out of jail after being accused of withholding food from their children. ECU confirms to WITN News that Dr. Joseph Reid is an assistant professor of accounting. He and his wife, 32-year-old Lucreasha Reid, 32, were both...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Crews converting Kinston intersection into all-way stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County drivers should be on alert this morning as crews work to convert an intersection into an all-way stop. Tower Hill Road and JP Harrison Boulevard is the intersection undergoing the change. Crews will start the process at 8:00 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to slow down...
KINSTON, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
