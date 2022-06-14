ECU trustees OK first phase of reorganization plan

East Carolina University is eliminating its health sciences division and its division of research, economic development and engagement in a cost-cutting action expected to save about $1 million annually.

The bulk of programming in both areas will be moved to the division of academic affairs under a plan approved Tuesday by the university’s Board of Trustees.

The change, which goes in effect July 1, stems from recommendations made by the university’s fiscal sustainability coordinating committee last year. It is expected to initially save the university $1 million in recurring expenses.

Combining the two divisions under academic affairs eliminates vice chancellor positions that led the two divisions. Both positions are currently filled by interim leaders who are retiring June 30.

Remaining administrators in programs that made up the divisions will report to a single chief academic officer, the university’s provost.

Robin Coger, dean of the College of Engineering at N.C. A&T University, will assume the provost position July 1.

Under the newly approved plan, the College of Nursing, College of Allied Health Sciences, School of Dental Medicine and Laupus Library will move under the division of academic affairs.

The dean of the Brody School of Medicine will report directly to Chancellor Philip Rogers about clinical activities of ECU Health while academic matters in the medical school will be addressed by the provost.

“Because of the size and complexity of clinical operations, those decisions need to reside with Brody School of Medicine leadership working in conjunction with Chancellor Rogers,” said Jeannine Manning Hutson, chief communications officer and director of university communications.

Deans in the other health sciences areas will take lead roles in collaborative efforts between their programs and the medical school, Hutson said. A newly formed deans council will meet monthly with the provost.

Research, economic development and engagement also will be moved to academic affairs. A chief research and engagement officer will be hired to report to the provost.

“The function and mission of the research, economic development and engagement will not change,” Hutson said. “The economic development and engagement activities will be ongoing. Our university’s mission is student and regional success.”

Hutson said today’s vote is a symbolic endorsement of a 24-month process that has included many departments and individuals across the university.

Former Interim ECU Chancellor Ron Mitchelson launched the Fiscal Sustainability Coordinating Committee in late 2020 to explore how the university could be reshaped to better handle financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and prior economic pressures.

Mitchelson has been serving at the vice chancellor of the health sciences division.

The Board of Trustees on Tuesday also unanimously voted to transfer the authority it has over employee compensation to the chancellor.

“It is an essential functioning component of being able to operate effectively as an organization as we hire, promote and work within our personal and human resources,” Rogers said.

The trustees will retain authority over the hiring and compensation of vice chancellors, deans and other senior academic and administrative officers. The chancellor will approve the hiring and compensation of associate/assistant provosts, vice chancellors, associate/assistant deans and other positions.

Stephanie Coleman, vice chancellor of administration and finance, said the policy change will allow the university to move faster when handling compensation actions.

“If board doesn’t turn authority over to the chancellor it would have to meet routinely to get actions through the system,” she said.