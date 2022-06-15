Time Travel Tuesday!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The high heat and humidity will continue this weekend and on into next week in NWFL. For tonight the storms will diminish with lows in the 70s. On Friday the heat advisory continues with highs in the 90s. Expect low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will reach 110. Rain chances will be 20%. The weekend will bring more of the rain with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. Through next week we do not foresee the pattern changing.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO