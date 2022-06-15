ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Time Travel Tuesday!

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It's Tuesday, and you know what that means!...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon

COLLEGE PARK, GA. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular bus operator is expected to launch their new hub in the next few weeks for travel to Panama City Beach. Atlanta Beach Bus Express are planning to launch their operations July 14, starting departures from Park N’ Fly Plus Atlanta in College Park, Georgia directly to Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
ATLANTA, GA
mypanhandle.com

"Scallop Sitters" pick up their scallops for the 2022 season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line f cars wrapped around the IFAS office on 14th. “Scallop Sitters” are exactly what you think they are. State wildlife officials let locals lend a hand in scallop restoration by babysitting their own batch of scallops from for the season, June until January.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Dump the Pump Day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you looking for new ways to get around? The Bay County Transit Division wants to help today by offering free rides. “Dump the Pump Day is kind of a national initiative, where essentially transit agencies all over the country take one day of the year to encourage people to utilize public transportation,” Lamar Hobbs, Transit Program Administrator, said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Small dogs take over at Dogs and Drinks in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dogs and Drinks is calling all small dogs to take over their park. Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., all dogs under 30 pounds are welcome. “That way they can all play comfortably,” Dagny Johnston, owner of Dogs and Drinks, said. “And we just love small dogs.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The high heat and humidity will continue this weekend and on into next week in NWFL. For tonight the storms will diminish with lows in the 70s. On Friday the heat advisory continues with highs in the 90s. Expect low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will reach 110. Rain chances will be 20%. The weekend will bring more of the rain with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. Through next week we do not foresee the pattern changing.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Speaking with an expert on ways to get ahead of dementia

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This June, you can help raise awareness and show support for the millions of people worldwide living with Alzheimer’s. As the nation marks Brain Health Awareness Month, Newschannel 7′s Jenna LeMair spoke with an expert on ways to help get ahead of dementia.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a hot and mostly dry Father’s Day Weekend in the panhandle. For tonight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s under mostly clear skies. For Saturday the heat continues with highs in the low to mid 90s near the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will reach 110! Rain chances will be 10-20% Saturday. On Father’s Day expect more of the same. We do not see any big changes to our weather through next week.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Cottondale officials seeking a $200,000 grant to revitalize park

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every kid deserves the chance to play on the playground or play little league sports. However, kids in Cottondale haven’t had a good place to do that for the last three and a half years. “After Hurricane Michael it was pretty much destroyed,” City...
COTTONDALE, FL
WJHG-TV

Eastern Shipbuilding launches R.B. Weeks dredge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new vessel coming to the area will be a big help for beach renourishment. Eastern Shipbuilding Group held a christening and launching of the R.B. Weeks dredging vessel Friday afternoon. The dredge will aid in beach sustainment as well as help maintain waterways for...
PANAMA CITY, FL
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Official Feared Drowned in Destin, Florida

A Shreveport resident is feared drowned in the Destin, Florida area. Not much information has been released yet, but the Coast Guard has issued a news release which says. The Coast Guard along with state and local responders, are searching for a boater who went missing after he fell overboard near Destin, Florida on Thursday evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday we will see our last chance of PM storms before the forecast turns drier. We will see a 30-40% chance of PM storms w/highs in the 90s... near 90 at the coast and upper 90s inland. As we move into the weekend rain chances remain lows and the heat remains high with highs in the 90s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJTV 12

Severe weather causes damage in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather caused major damage in Bay County Saturday morning. A waterspout came on shore in Panama City Beach causing damage there. The roof of a Grease Pro in Lynn Haven collapsed. A home was damaged in Wewahitchka, trees are down in Clarksville and wind reports suggest that winds […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

City of Panama City adding a throughway to Downtown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are taking another step in the revitalization of Downtown Panama City. Commissioners will be swapping four parts of city owned land for a building located at 447 Harrison Avenue. The city plans to demolish the building and create a public throughway between...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lane closure in Washington County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting June 20, drivers can expect delays on State Road 77 while construction crews work on a six-mile long project. Just north of Crystal Drive, State Road 77 will be reduced to one travel lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 24. Crews will...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

