SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — The beautiful boy we meet this week is named Bruno. He is an 8-year-old terrier, pit bull mix living at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Bruno was very scared when he first came to live at the shelter but is adjusting and doing OK now. Still, he is more than ready for a new human to love him and for him to give that love right back.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO