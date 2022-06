The Philadelphia Eagles have added a veteran to their secondary, signing former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt. The team announced the signing on Friday on social media. Tartt, 30, has four interceptions and four sacks in 80 career games, all with the 49ers. He has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but has been a solid contributor when healthy and on the field for San Francisco.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO