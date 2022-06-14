Landline buses return to Mankato July 1

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Gas is high, really high. But as it turns out, some of the people you may think would be benefitting from these sky high prices are hurting, just like the drivers. The sign is up, the pumps are in, and the shelves are soon to be stocked at a yet-to-open Amaco in Lakeville. Rick Bohnen is a second generation owner – he owns two stores in south Minneapolis – and soon he’ll be pumping out the business here in the south metro. He says it’s pretty tough to open with prices this high. So it’s not just consumers struggling,...

