Mankato, MN

Landline buses return to Mankato July 1

By Maddie Paul
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Landline bus company returns to Mankato with two new changes. Landline had to shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the buses will start traveling again...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

North Mankato to open cooling room for residents

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is giving residents a way to escape from the excessive heat in the forecast. Starting on Saturday, the Annex Community Room at the North Mankato Police Department will be open as a cooling center for people in need of shelter.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Highway 169 bridge repairs almost finished

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers in the Mankato area will soon be able to fully use the interchange at Lookout Drive and Highway 169. MnDOT says the ramp from southbound 169 to Lookout Drive is set to re-open by Friday afternoon. The northbound portion of the bridge getting onto Lookout...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DEED kicks off Summer of Jobs campaign in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) kicked off its Summer of Jobs campaign in Mankato at a local metal fabricator. “They got to weld and kind of learn the skill and everything. It was just cool to see that our jobs matter and people understand what it is. I never really knew what it was until I took the class in high school,” said Tealy Krosch, a robotic welder at Jones Metal Inc.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Construction of North Mankato splash pad behind schedule

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this year, the City of North Mankato announced a splash pad was coming to town this summer. Yet, the city says the opening day might be pushed back because of weather. The City of North Mankato says the contractors have been fighting the rain...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Final design approved for improved Tourtellotte pool

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato appears to be gearing up to make major improvements to Tourtellotte pool. Efforts to upgrade the pool began in 2017 with an estimated cost of $6.5 million. Changes would include adding water slides, a splash pad, a lazy-river raft ride and modernizing...
CBS Minnesota

'Our yard is ruined': More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KIMT

Wanted man captured in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Restaurant Survey Results Announced

The results are in. And Owatonnans are ready to eat out. But at what type of restaurant? Engage Owatonna and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) conducted an online survey of residents' dining habits and what cuisines they would like to see in a new restaurant in town.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety asks for help in search for local man

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for help in finding a missing Mankato man. Authorities say Boyd H. Kramer, 79, was reported missing on Monday. His last known contact with family was around June 3, 2022, and they have concerns about his well-being and...
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

One Person Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is assisting with the investigation into a deadly traffic crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Mankato. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers was fatally injured in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of two rural roads about 5 miles south of Mankato and just southeast of the town of Good Thunder. A news release indicates first responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYC

City of Mankato to hold open houses for public transportation program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is looking to improve its public transportation program and it wants the public’s input. The federally-mandated program set to be implemented between 2023 and 2026 will include a variety of projects. Residents can attend an online public house starting today through...
MANKATO, MN
NewsBreak
Traffic
KEYC

$27,000 Jackpot win in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing in Mankato is the winner of $27,000. Hilltop Hy-Vee, located on Adams St., in Mankato, sold the winning ticket, earning the business a $270 bonus. The winning North 5 numbers drawn on Friday are...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
WASECA, MN
KEYC

MRVDTF seeks Mankato man with multiple arrest warrants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force is seeking assistance in locating a Mankato man. Jason Lee Martin, 34, of the Mankato area has several active arrest warrants from Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Martin counties. The arrest warrants include charges of First Degree Burglary, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Identity Theft and Drug Possession.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

QOTD (Results)

Today will be very hot, with high temperatures in the 90s, strong or severe storms are possible overnight. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the latest on the dangerous heat in the forecast for Tuesday.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s A Mess’: Gas Station Owners Struggling As Prices Rise

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Gas is high, really high. But as it turns out, some of the people you may think would be benefitting from these sky high prices are hurting, just like the drivers. The sign is up, the pumps are in, and the shelves are soon to be stocked at a yet-to-open Amaco in Lakeville. Rick Bohnen is a second generation owner – he owns two stores in south Minneapolis – and soon he’ll be pumping out the business here in the south metro. He says it’s pretty tough to open with prices this high. So it’s not just consumers struggling,...
LAKEVILLE, MN
KEYC

Thunder of Drums to return for 30th performance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time in three years, Blakeslee Stadium will soon be filled with the sound of drums. Thunder of Drums had its first performance in 1991, and its 30th anniversary show was pushed back twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the celebration is ready...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Local store recycles household appliances for 15 years and counting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thrifting looks a little different at the Habitat Restore. For 15 years, the store has accepted donatable items- ranging from appliances, to hardware, to materials- all to refurbish them into usable items for customers. “We get a diversity of people. There’s obviously the carpenters, the home-owners,...
MANKATO, MN

