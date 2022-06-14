ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman With Rare Blood Disorder Calls On Oklahomans To Donate Amid Blood Shortage

By Feliz Romero
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, years later Amy Granados still gets emotional thinking of the time over 100 donations from the Oklahoma Blood Institute saved her life.

“It took 148 people to keep me alive…that’s tremendous,” she said.

She recalls a wave of fear and uncertainty after five days in the hospital with no answers.

“What is going on with me? Why am I feeling like this? Why am I in so much pain and having these issues and no one knows what is going on?” she said.

After multiple tests and scans, doctors diagnosed Granados with Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a blood disorder so rare they had only seen it once before.

“TTP is a rare life-threatening blood disorder, and it causes small blood clots within the smaller blood vessels a in your body. In the process of doing that it hinders the blood flow to your major organs,” she said.

Going into kidney failure her hematologist acted quickly.

“The OBI is the organization that actually does plasmapheresis on patients. I was sent to PCU, and they immediately put a port in my chest,” said Granados.

Her doctor came up with a 10-day treatment plan offered by the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

“The machine takes your blood out of your body, runs it through this big machine and separates your platelets from your red blood cells. It dumps the bad platelets and ours back in donor platelets and cleans red blood cells and puts them back into your body,” she said.

Over the course of her hospital stay Granados used eight whole blood units, 140 platelets totaling 148 different blood products.

“We have to band together and get out there and get those blood donations in because it is helping people stay alive,” she said.

As OBI experiences one of the lowest stretches of blood supply Granados hopes her story inspires Oklahomans to step up and donate.

