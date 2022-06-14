ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Klamath Community College celebrates graduates in-person

By KURT LIEDTKE Special to the Herald, News
Herald and News
 3 days ago

Klamath Community College awarded diplomas on Friday, June 10, to a crowd of graduates, who were supported by their families on the KCC lawn offering hearty congratulations. After two years of hybrid livestreaming and limited in-person ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday’s commencement ceremony served as both a celebration of...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Walk with Pride: Third annual event scheduled for Saturday

Everyone in the community will be welcome this weekend at Pride Walk. The third annual Pride Walk will take place Saturday, June 18, beginning at Klamath Commons on the corner of 11th and Main streets. The event begins at noon and celebrates the Klamath Falls LGBTQ community. It will last about two hours, and include a barbecue that will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and a selection of sides.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Edwards, Dennis Eugene

Dennis Eugene Edwards passed away peacefully in his home on June 14, 2022. Dennis was born in Lehi, Utah to Samuel and June Edwards on May 4, 1943. Dennis graduated from Crater High School in 1961. After graduating, Dennis started work for the U.S. Forest Service, first in Lakeview, Oregon and then on the Klamath Ranger District of the Winema National Forest in Klamath Falls. Dennis retired in 1999 after a long and fulfilling career with the Forest Service. Dennis married the love of his life Janice Sakach on May 30, 1969. Dennis and Janice celebrated 53 years of marriage in May. Dennis is survived by his wife Janice K Edwards, daughter Kristine Brixie and husband Scott, son Mark Edwards and wife Tammy, son Jason Edwards, grandchildren Sabrina Edwards and fiancé Zach Lerew, Connor Edwards and Emily McDuffie, Michael Edwards, Caleb Bowen, great-grandson Joseph, sister-in-law Jackie Sakach, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Wayne Wright. At Dennis's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Klamath Hospice.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Overstreet, Evelyn Christine

Born March 17, 1943 in Klamath Falls, OR - Died October 18, 2021 at Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, OR after a brief illness. Born and raised in Klamath Falls, she spent nearly her entire life in one home. Due to an injury sustained at birth, she was confined to a wheelchair from an early age and remained at home with her parents until the time of their passing. Since then, she has had numerous caregivers, some who became like family to her. As a child she enjoyed traveling with her family. Many summer vacations to the coast, trips to Washington and California to visit friends and family were special memories of hers. In 1962 the family went to Seattle for the World's Fair. In 1956 they traveled by car to her father's Native American Homeland in the Florida and Alabama areas. She was extremely proud of her Poarch Creek Indian heritage. Evelyn was an avid animal lover who had many pets over the years and treated her fur babies as if they were her children. She loved to watch her "stories" and rarely missed an episode of General Hospital, even while in the hospital. Evelyn had a mischievous smile and a great sense of humor.....she was sassy up to the end. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Jesse Woodrow Overstreet (2009) and Peggy L (Tuter) Overstreet (2007). Her brother Donald Overstreet passed less than 4 weeks later. Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law Gary & Robin Overstreet, Nieces & Nephews- Rob, Dayna, Mike, Darcy, Lita, Talon & Gracie. Great Nieces & Great Nephews- Josh, Raelyn, Zander, Jacob, Elli, Derek, Lara, Haley, Beau & Aria. Great-Great Nieces & Nephew - Peyton, Parker & Hadley. Special Friends/Caregivers- Jamie, Brittany W, Brittany S, Meranda, Deidre & Josephine and beloved fur babies - Weezie, Inky, Pam & Bella. A celebration of life will be held on June 24th at 11am- Klamath Memorial Park. Donations in Evelyn's memory should be made to the Klamath Humane Society.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klamath County, OR
Education
County
Klamath County, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Herald and News

Carving creations: Chainsaw artist makes unique pieces of art

Sawdust speckled Gary Spallino’s arms and T-shirt while his sunglasses reflected a big pile of wooden scraps. Behind him was his latest project, carved from the stump of an old spruce tree. An eagle stood perched at the top, while a bear emerged from the base of the trunk. On the side hung a beehive.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Hill, Shirley

Shirley Hill, 87, a long time Klamath Basin resident, passed away on June 14, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Merrill IOOF cemetery on Sunday June 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM. A celebration of life service will follow the graveside service at the Merrill Presbyterian Church in Merrill at 4:00 PM. For additional information, please visit www.ohairwards.com .
MERRILL, OR
Herald and News

Dortch, Bob Allen

Bob Allen Dortch passed away June 12, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was born June 20, 1936, to Clarence and Catherine (Baddett) Dortch. Bob was a civil engineer and surveyor during his working life. He is survived by daughters Heidi Fountain and husband Jerry, and Lori Royer and husband Rad. No services are planned. For a complete obituary see ohairwards.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Three men arrested at Klamath Falls rest stop

Three men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday, June 15, at the Midland Rest Area on Highway 97. Oregon State Police troopers obtained a search warrant to search their vehicle late Wednesday afternoon. The police said they “found approximately 13.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of fentanyl pills and a large quantity of marijuana items that were unlawfully imported into Oregon,” according to a statement on the arrests.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy