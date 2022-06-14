Klamath Community College celebrates graduates in-person

Born March 17, 1943 in Klamath Falls, OR - Died October 18, 2021 at Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, OR after a brief illness. Born and raised in Klamath Falls, she spent nearly her entire life in one home. Due to an injury sustained at birth, she was confined to a wheelchair from an early age and remained at home with her parents until the time of their passing. Since then, she has had numerous caregivers, some who became like family to her. As a child she enjoyed traveling with her family. Many summer vacations to the coast, trips to Washington and California to visit friends and family were special memories of hers. In 1962 the family went to Seattle for the World's Fair. In 1956 they traveled by car to her father's Native American Homeland in the Florida and Alabama areas. She was extremely proud of her Poarch Creek Indian heritage. Evelyn was an avid animal lover who had many pets over the years and treated her fur babies as if they were her children. She loved to watch her "stories" and rarely missed an episode of General Hospital, even while in the hospital. Evelyn had a mischievous smile and a great sense of humor.....she was sassy up to the end. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Jesse Woodrow Overstreet (2009) and Peggy L (Tuter) Overstreet (2007). Her brother Donald Overstreet passed less than 4 weeks later. Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law Gary & Robin Overstreet, Nieces & Nephews- Rob, Dayna, Mike, Darcy, Lita, Talon & Gracie. Great Nieces & Great Nephews- Josh, Raelyn, Zander, Jacob, Elli, Derek, Lara, Haley, Beau & Aria. Great-Great Nieces & Nephew - Peyton, Parker & Hadley. Special Friends/Caregivers- Jamie, Brittany W, Brittany S, Meranda, Deidre & Josephine and beloved fur babies - Weezie, Inky, Pam & Bella. A celebration of life will be held on June 24th at 11am- Klamath Memorial Park. Donations in Evelyn's memory should be made to the Klamath Humane Society.

