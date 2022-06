MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat goes out with a bang as storm chances increase late today and this evening. After a brief break from the scorching heat Thursday, it comes roaring back for today. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through the evening. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s at the beach and upper 90s to near 100 inland. When combined with the high humidity, the heat index will reach as high as 104 to 108 this afternoon.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO