Wisconsin State

WARNING: Almost 49,000 E-Cars Recalled for Major Safety Issue

By James Rabe
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 2 days ago
CNBC has reported the Ford Motor Company has issued a stop-sell order to dealers for the Mustang Mach-E and issued a recall "due to a potential safety defect that could cause the vehicles to become immobile." The recall is for both 2021 and 2022 model year Mach-E's built May...

Related
SFGate

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes. The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.
DETROIT, MI
Truth About Cars

Ford Recalling ‘Mustang’ Mach-E Over Battery Issues

On Monday, Ford Motor Co. notified dealers that it would be issuing a stop-sale notice for the all-electric “Mustang” Mach-E. The note made mention that the high-voltage contacts on the battery could overheat and cause malfunctions — potentially causing the vehicle to lose power while in operation or even fail to start.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Dealers Told To Prepare For A Brutal Future

"We've got to go to a non-negotiated price. We've got to go 100 percent online. There's no inventory, it goes directly to the customer. And 100 percent remote pick up and delivery," said Ford CEO Jim Farley. 4. He was speaking at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Farley is talking...
BUSINESS
The Detroit Free Press

Ford, Hyundai among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for May 19 through 26, including a Ford recall involving 310,203 units and a Hyundai recall involving 239,000 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
CARS
CBS Boston

Ford recalls vehicles that could roll away when in park

Ford is recalling 2.9 million vehicles that might not shift into the correct gear and could move in an unintended direction.The National Highway Safety Administration says it has six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries potentially related to the problem.Among the problems, the transmission on the affected Ford cars and SUVs may not be in the park position, even though the shifter position indicates that the vehicle was shifted to park. Drivers have exited a vehicle only to have it roll, increasing the risk of injury or crash, according to the safety regulator.A similar problem with the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee caused the death of actor Anton Yelchin in 2016. Yelchin's Jeep rolled down his driveway and pinned him to a brick post in front of his Los Angeles home. Fortunately, NHTSA has not reported any deaths caused by this problem with the Ford recall.The vehicles involved are the model year 2013 to 2019 Escape, the 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion and the 2013-2021 Transit Connect.
CARS
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
CNET

Ford Recalls 3 Million Vehicles for Transmission-Related Rollaways

Cars share a variety of components that you may not necessarily expect, which is why a single part failure can end up creating a recall that spans a wide swath of models, as is the case with Ford's latest recall. Ford this week issued a recall for approximately 3 million...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Report: 50 Million U.S. Cars Still Subject to Recalls

The latest data from Carfax has indicated that roughly 50 million U.S. vehicles presumed to still be in operation still have outstanding recalls that have yet to be addressed. Though the good news is that this represents a 6 percent decline from 2021 and a meaningful 19 percent drop against 2017.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Dealer Adds $69,554 Markup To F-150 Lightning (Update)

A Florida Ford dealer, Gary Smith Ford in Fort Walton Beach, is currently asking $140,600 for a relatively well-equipped F-150 Lightning. The Lightning in question has an MSRP of $71,049. This means Gary Smith Ford is applying a simply ludicrous $69,554 "market adjustment" - almost doubling the price of the truck.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
torquenews.com

Worst Recalls on Used Cars You Will Want to Avoid

Here’s the latest on the top four worst car recalls you want to be aware of when shopping for a used car to help you avoid buying not just a lemon, but a relatively rotten lemon amongst used cars. This includes one where Ford sent customers a warning sticker to place on their vehicles rather than initiate a recall.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Over 2.9 Million Ford Vehicles Recalled Over Gear-Shifting Safety Defect

Ford Motor Company is recalling select Ford Escape, C-Max, Fusion, Transit Connect, and Ford Edge vehicles over a gear-shifting safety defect, according to Automotive News. The defect: in affected vehicles, a damaged or missing bushing can prevent the transmission from shifting into the intended gear. The hazards: if the transmission...
CARS
Axios

Ford recalls 2.9 million cars due to rollaway risk

Ford is recalling 2.9 million vehicles due to a rollaway risk, per AP. Why it matters: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has multiple reports of property damage and injuries potentially related to the problem. The big picture: The cables in the cars can detach or degrade over time, which...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Farley Says ICE Business Will Focus On ‘Passion Brands’

As Ford Motor Company continues its EV pivot – a move that involves splitting itself into two distinct entities – the automaker is also focusing on electrifying commercial vehicles and models that it considers “Icons,” and not just making EV versions of ICE vehicles like the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. In fact, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that traditional customers may not like the electrified models the automaker is working on, and while speaking at the recent 2022 Alliance Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, Farley also noted that Ford plans to focus its ICE business around what he calls “passion brands” moving forward as well.
BUSINESS
