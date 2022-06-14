Council finally OKs adding environmental rules

The Elisabet Ney Museum is hosting a new art exhibit called Secret Place, which the museum describes as a “site-specific installation created to be a meditation on the internal solitude inherent to the immigrant experience.” Rehab El Sadek, a U.S.-based Egyptian multimedia artist, created the installation from sculpture, photography and ordinary objects to demonstrate the “fragility of individual and collective memories. El Sadek’s heritage is also reflected in some of the materials, especially those used in Egypt for healing, protection, and conservation.” The exhibit also incorporates some of Ney’s personal objects that visitors may not have previously seen. As the release says, the exhibit shows the “parallels and differences” between El Sadek’s life and Ney’s. Both women “immigrated to the United States – and eventually Texas – after having established artistic practices abroad. Both had to start from scratch and relaunch their careers in a new country.” The opening reception for Secret Place will be held Saturday, June 18, 2-4 p.m. at the Elisabet Ney Museum, 304 E. 44th St.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO