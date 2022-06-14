ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Sen. Sullivan takes on asset managers attacking Alaska’s economy through control of corporate investments

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3v6t_0gArag1E00

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan testified before the Senate Banking Committee today on the challenges posed by large asset managers that wield the enormous voting power of millions of passive index fund investors to control “virtually every large U.S. corporation.”

Sullivan spoke on the legislation he introduced last month—the Investor Democracy is Expected (INDEX) Act—that addresses problems stemming from the consolidated voting power within Wall Street’s largest investment advisers.

“The impetus for this legislation was due to my ongoing frustrations with many of America’s largest banks and insurance companies that undertook policies to start blackballing oil and gas investment development in Alaska,” Senator Sullivan said to the Senate Banking Committee. “At the same time, these financial institutions, banks, and insurance companies were eagerly and continue to eagerly do business with Communist China. . .These financial institutions do this in part because of pressure from their largest shareholders, the big three investment advisors, and their index funds.”

Sullivan’s legislation is in response to the hypocrisy of America’s largest banks black-balling oil and gas development in Alaska and across the country while propping up the Chinese Communist Party, even as American families face record-high energy costs. This initial frustration uncovered a much larger concern about the sheer power that is consolidated among the three largest investment advisers: BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.

The INDEX Act would require investment advisors of passively-managed funds to vote in accordance with the instructions of fund investors—not at the discretion of the adviser. Deconsolidating this voting power will neutralize the dominance of these investment advisers and foster a healthier, more competitive, and more democratic corporate governance system.

“At its core, the INDEX Act is politically and policy-neutral focused instead on the very real and unprecedented power amassed by the big three investment advisors that should be a concern for us all,” Sullivan said. “It would return voting power back to the beneficial owners of the shares, not the index fund managers. In many ways, it’s a logical next step that was undertaken by Dodd Frank when broker-dealers used to be allowed to vote shares they held in street name. It would neutralize the massive power that the largest investment advisors have amassed and it would empower the real beneficial owner of these shares. It would foster a healthier and more competitive and democratic corporate governance system, which is what we should want and certainly what the American people expect.”

Original cosponsors of Senator Sullivan’s legislation include: Senators Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Kennedy (R-La.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

Comments / 5

RP
2d ago

Senator Dan Sullivan I guess you didn’t know Senator Pocahontas wants to nationalize corporations so this country will become China where they own everything and no one owns anything ! But this was behind the scenes of the lane lighted January 6 Hollywood hoax

Reply(4)
7
Related
CNBC

'That is not capitalism, that is abusing the market:' Sen. Ted Cruz blasts BlackRock's Larry Fink's 'woke' ESG policies

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz blasted BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for so-called "woke" investment decisions. Cruz suggested investment managers like Fink be barred from voting other people's stock shares "to advance their own political interests." "That is not capitalism, that is abusing the market," Cruz, R-Texas, charged during an interview with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Business
Local
Alaska Government
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Chuck Grassley
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Asset Managers#Politics Federal#The Investor Democracy#Communist#American
The Veracity Report

Democrats Distancing Themselves as Confidence in Biden and a Second Term Dwindles

For the first time since the 2020 election, Democrats are beginning to distance themselves from Joe Biden. The following unbiased article was written by the fully accredited and degreed professional journalist, Kurt Dillon. It is fully sourced and linked to direct reports from: The New York Times, The Associated Press, Former Deputy White House Cabinet Secretary Cristobal Alex, and Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Motley Fool

Coinbase Plunges on Crypto and Celsius Fears, but This Is the Real Threat

Coinbase was down double-digit percentages on Monday. The fall in Bitcoin and the pause in withdrawals on some rival exchanges raised new fears about Coinbase. What Coinbase shareholders should focus on is the financial impact of the downturn and how leadership responds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Are Investors Valuing Robinhood's Business Near $0?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In a remarkable fall from grace, the stock...
STOCKS
pymnts.com

Is 2022 the Year Islamic FinTech Takes Off?

In the world of Islamic banking, the intrinsic difficulty of interpreting texts written over a thousand years ago in light of modern innovations means it isn’t always easy to find consensus over whether financial tools and practices comply with Sharia. Disagreements over which financial instruments are halal originate in...
RELIGION
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Coinbase slashes staff by 18% amid bear market

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong officially announced on Tuesday that he made a "difficult decision" to reduce the size of the Coinbase team by about 18% due to a starting economic recession. “We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom. A recession could lead to another...
STOCKS
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy