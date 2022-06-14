ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Pickup Driver Strikes, Kills Woman Walking Horse on Shoulder

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on the shoulder of a rural road in central Minnesota, authorities...

Brainerd Women Who Died in Truck Accident Has Been Identified

Brainerd women who died yesterday following an accident that involved a pickup truck has been identified as 33-year-old, Katie Marie Yaunick. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that on June 13th, 2022 around 6:56 p.m. deputies had responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 13519 Thompson Road, Brainerd.
Woman and horse killed after being struck by pickup truck in Crow Wing County

(Brainerd, MN)-- Authorities in north central Minnesota say a woman is dead after being struck by a pickup while walking a horse Monday evening in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reports the truck hit the woman and her horse on the shoulder of Thompson Road. Deputies say the horse was also killed in the crash. The 33-year-old woman lived nearby. A 44-year-old Brainerd man was driving the pickup.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Barn Fire In Central Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

Originally published on June 13 FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up,...
FORESTON, MN
Brainerd Woman Dies in Fatal Accident

A Brainerd woman died yesterday following an accident involving a pickup truck. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 6:56 P.M. yesterday on Thompson Road in Brainerd. An unnamed 33-year old female was walking her horse on the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a pickup truck travelling eastbound. The driver is only identified as a 44-year old male from Brainerd.
BRAINERD, MN

