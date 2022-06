Burning questions of our time. When you eagerly sign your offer letter, you may not even notice the small print. So be on the lookout for language known as a “noncompete clause,” which can affect your career even if you leave your job. Broadly speaking, a noncompete says you can’t work for a direct competitor in your field—and your current company often decides how narrow or wide that net is.

