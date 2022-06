As Ford Motor Company continues its EV pivot – a move that involves splitting itself into two distinct entities – the automaker is also focusing on electrifying commercial vehicles and models that it considers “Icons,” and not just making EV versions of ICE vehicles like the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. In fact, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that traditional customers may not like the electrified models the automaker is working on, and while speaking at the recent 2022 Alliance Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, Farley also noted that Ford plans to focus its ICE business around what he calls “passion brands” moving forward as well.

