Omar's World of Comics in Lexington expands

LEXINGTON - He loves telling jokes, superheroes, and video games. Omar Masood is the owner of Omar's World of Comics . Omar has Down syndrome and at his store he employs others, like him, who may have otherwise had trouble finding a job.

"I hired some of my friends and family here. They love me," said Omar.

"We've hired all sorts of students. People with autism, people with Down syndrome, we've partnered with the LABBB Program which is a special education program in Lexington," said the store's event coordinator Michael Epstein.

"I've spent my whole career as a special education teacher and advocate for people with disabilities and a lot of times you have to pound and pound and pound. Well, this door is open. You don't have to pound," said Omar's teacher Tom Brown.

WBZ-TV took you inside the Lexington store when it first opened in 2018 . Since then, they moved to a bigger space with two floors to encourage even more fun- and learning.

"So, kids have more space, and we can bring in more space, they can be part of the program on the first floor, they can be part of the program on the second floor," said Sohail Masood, Omar's dad.

Before the store moved to the location at 20 Waltham Street, Lexington, the building used to be a restaurant. The next step is to put the kitchen in the back to good use as Omar's Bistro, with a goal that goes far beyond selling delicious food.

"The goal is that as we do it, we'll start hiring more people with disabilities in our bistro," said Sohail, adding, "We are hoping with the kitchen, they will also learn how to cook because to be independent it's very important to have some cooking skills so you can live on your own."