Fisher-Price and US product regulators warn parents about infant deaths in rockers

By Tatum Larsen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOzcp_0gArVUuP00

Fisher-Price is warning parents not to use their Infant-to-Toddler or Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers for unsupervised sleeping purposes following an increase of infant deaths using the product.

The company revealed that 13 infants died between 2009 and 2021 while sleeping in a Fisher-Price rocker.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission backed Fisher-Price's statement that their rockers should not be used for unsupervised or restrained infants.

Fisher-Price joins other companies who have recalled their rockers in 2019 and 2021.

These incidents have inspired a new rule that requires infant sleep products to have a surface angle of 10 degrees or less which goes into effect next week.

