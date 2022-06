27east.com · News Vets: Talking With Two New Inductees Into The Long Island Journalism Hall of Fame. Joining the editors on the podcast this week are former News 12 Long Island anchor and reporter Drew Scott and Sag Harbor Express publisher emeritus Bryan Boyhan, who were inducted into the Press Club of Long Island's Long Island Journalism Hall of Fame this month. Scott and Boyhan discuss their careers, how the journalism industry has changed over the years and the public's perspective of the media.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO