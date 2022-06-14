Any Advise Appreciated

When I lived up on the Cotee River we used to run out to about 27ft to about 40ish. There's some small reefs and other sunken stuff out there. You could probably do some google searching for numbers on structure and sunken barges in North Pinellas & Pasco counties. There's a lot of dead water out there that's for sure(meaning not much life). Typically the depths you mentioned near shore (10ft to 25ft) we would occasionally come across some small grouper holes but mostly catch small sharks out there in those depths and occasionally Cobia in the spring time. The main thing as far as finding spots out there is you want to have good electronics/structure scan & GPS and learn how to use them correctly. Look for wrecked barges/rock piles/humps/drop-offs/patches of hard bottom and any kind of structure and mark it. Fish like structure.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO