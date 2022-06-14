Ithaca College names dean for new school

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A SUNY Cortland professor is being remembered. Days after the body of 40-year-old Doctor Muteb Alqahtani was found, SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum is remembering him as a well-respected faculty member and beloved colleague. Alqahtani’s body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area. He taught...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Bold goals and big plans in Ithaca – the Green New Deal. Doctor Luis Aguirre-Torres is overseeing the project, which he says encompasses two main topics. De-carbonization of Ithaca is a first step toward a green city. Doctor Aguirre-Torres, who serves as the city’s...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices locally are at or near five dollars a gallon. Cornell economics professor Steven Kyle doesn’t anticipate much relief this summer. Professor Kyle says prices could plummet if the Fed overreacts. The Fed raised the interest rate this week to a level higher...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public forum for an upcoming Reimaging Public Safety rollout. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will host a virtual meeting via Zoom on its upcoming Unarmed Pilot Program. The Sheriff’s Clerks who will handle the response calls will be introduced during the information session that will detail the program and field questions from the public. The Sheriff’s Office is also encouraging public input on the plan.
APALACHIN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An aggravated vehicular assault charge in Tioga County. State Police arrested 63-year-old Candy Barklow of Apalachin yesterday. Officials say on June 6th, Barklow hit a man working in his front lawn and fled the scene. The man was transported to Wilson Medical Center with serious injuries. Troopers later learned Barklow was arrested by Vestal Police for D.W.I. about a half hour after hitting the man with her vehicle.
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A traffic stop in Cayuga Heights leads to three arrests. Police pulled over a vehicle around 12:30 PM today on Cayuga Heights Road. They found four suspects said to be involved in a theft. One of the suspects got away. Authorities say there’s no...
Comments / 0