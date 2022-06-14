ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Ping Traverse Cart Bag 2022 Review

By James Hibbitt
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

Ping Traverse Cart Bag 2022 Review

Ping is renowned for creating some of the best golf drivers, irons , and putters but what is perhaps most underrated in their arsenal is the quality of their golf bags and it is no different with the latest edition of the Traverse cart bag. The already lightweight bag has been newly designed to be even lighter at 5.5lbs, saving 0.5lb from the previous generation. Although lighter, the bag does not compromise in its build quality as it maintains the existing durable construction.

The Traverse bag has a front-facing lift handle with an integrated trunk handle for easy lifting to your mode of transportation. Not only is it easy to manoeuvre from house to car but it is easy to use when visiting a driving range or walking for more prolonged periods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19P0aX_0gArNVVS00

(Image credit: Future)

The Traverse bag is fitted with 14-way dividers that include two larger wells to accommodate oversize putter grips, something many of the best golf cart bags offer. This is the first 14-way divider bag that I have used and initially I was sceptical but, having trialled it for approximately 15 rounds, I am a full convert. The design not only simplifies organisation but they are spaced sufficiently to keep clubs safe and clatter free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKYWh_0gArNVVS00

(Image credit: Future)

The most notable feature of this bag is the sheer number of pockets. There are a total of 11 pockets available, including full-length apparel pockets and a velour-lined valuables pocket to keep your wallet and mobile phone damage free. The number of pockets combined with the newer lightweight design means you can take advantage of storage without additional weight, comfortably making it one of the best Ping golf bags around. I really put this bag through its paces during testing and stored multiple boxes of balls, items of clothing and drinks and still found it lighter when compared to rival counterparts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtr7Z_0gArNVVS00

(Image credit: Future)

The Traverse bag has a cart-friendly base suitable for the majority of golf trolleys and features a cart-strap channel for maximum stability whilst keeping all eleven pockets accessible. Throughout each of my rounds, the bag remained in the exact same position at the end as it did at the beginning; despite my home course being quite undulating.

One final, yet valuable, feature is the insulated cooler pocket that keeps drinks and snacks chilled. Having previously used bags that don't have this feature, this was something I found quite exciting and it most certainly worked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO2ad_0gArNVVS00

(Image credit: Future)

Throughout my testing I only experienced two negatives and admittedly, one is a little pedantic. Firstly, the bag is not waterproof and although a water-repellent polyester construction, I would be hesitant to use it in prolonged and persistent rainfall. The bag is not advertised as waterproof so that is not an issue, per se, but it is best to be aware.

The second is the range of colors that are available. Whilst there are six to chose from, I found the options to be a little uninspiring in comparison to other bags of this type on the market but I'll be the first to admit that it is down to personal taste.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ping#Design#Mobile Phone
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

61
Followers
435
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy