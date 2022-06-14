Ping Traverse Cart Bag 2022 Review

Ping is renowned for creating some of the best golf drivers, irons , and putters but what is perhaps most underrated in their arsenal is the quality of their golf bags and it is no different with the latest edition of the Traverse cart bag. The already lightweight bag has been newly designed to be even lighter at 5.5lbs, saving 0.5lb from the previous generation. Although lighter, the bag does not compromise in its build quality as it maintains the existing durable construction.

The Traverse bag has a front-facing lift handle with an integrated trunk handle for easy lifting to your mode of transportation. Not only is it easy to manoeuvre from house to car but it is easy to use when visiting a driving range or walking for more prolonged periods.

(Image credit: Future)

The Traverse bag is fitted with 14-way dividers that include two larger wells to accommodate oversize putter grips, something many of the best golf cart bags offer. This is the first 14-way divider bag that I have used and initially I was sceptical but, having trialled it for approximately 15 rounds, I am a full convert. The design not only simplifies organisation but they are spaced sufficiently to keep clubs safe and clatter free.

(Image credit: Future)

The most notable feature of this bag is the sheer number of pockets. There are a total of 11 pockets available, including full-length apparel pockets and a velour-lined valuables pocket to keep your wallet and mobile phone damage free. The number of pockets combined with the newer lightweight design means you can take advantage of storage without additional weight, comfortably making it one of the best Ping golf bags around. I really put this bag through its paces during testing and stored multiple boxes of balls, items of clothing and drinks and still found it lighter when compared to rival counterparts.

(Image credit: Future)

The Traverse bag has a cart-friendly base suitable for the majority of golf trolleys and features a cart-strap channel for maximum stability whilst keeping all eleven pockets accessible. Throughout each of my rounds, the bag remained in the exact same position at the end as it did at the beginning; despite my home course being quite undulating.

One final, yet valuable, feature is the insulated cooler pocket that keeps drinks and snacks chilled. Having previously used bags that don't have this feature, this was something I found quite exciting and it most certainly worked.

(Image credit: Future)

Throughout my testing I only experienced two negatives and admittedly, one is a little pedantic. Firstly, the bag is not waterproof and although a water-repellent polyester construction, I would be hesitant to use it in prolonged and persistent rainfall. The bag is not advertised as waterproof so that is not an issue, per se, but it is best to be aware.

The second is the range of colors that are available. Whilst there are six to chose from, I found the options to be a little uninspiring in comparison to other bags of this type on the market but I'll be the first to admit that it is down to personal taste.