The 2022 MLB Draft is quickly approaching and teams are beginning to finalize their boards while keeping one eye on their bonus pool all at the same time. The Mariners hold pick No. 21 in the first round and the group of prospects is a bit deeper and more well-rounded than last year's class. There will be plenty of talent on the board late into the first day; and while Seattle has favored college players early in its recent drafts, it bucked that trend a year ago and we've yet to hear any sustained chatter about the direction Jerry Dipoto, Scott Hunter and the rest of the organization's baseball ops department will go.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO