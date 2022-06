This story was excerpted from Daniel Kramer’s Mariners Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The turning point for Diego Castillo was around one month ago, and the Mariners have sorely needed it. Seattle's leverage reliever is back to thriving in those moments, going scoreless in 11 of his past 12 outings, including nine straight. Since locking down a big win in New York by retiring Mets slugger Pete Alonso with the bases loaded on May 15, everything has been clicking for the fifth-year veteran.

