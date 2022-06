Jessica Andrade will step in to face Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris later this year after Katlyn Chookagian was forced out of the fight. Within the context of women’s mixed martial arts, there are few fighters as fearsome as Jessica Andrade. The former strawweight queen continues to impress whenever she gets into the Octagon and with a two-fight win streak to her name, it’s no surprise that she’s making headlines once again – even after all these years of competing at the elite level.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO