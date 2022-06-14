SPD Seeking Public's Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspect

This afternoon, 6/15/22, SPD arrested a suspect in yesterday’s armed sexual assault which occurred in the area of Wellesley Ave and N Alberta (see original email below). Multiple units within SPD, including the Special Victims Unit, the Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Special Investigations Unit pursued multiple investigative leads, which lead to the identification of the suspect as Daniel J. Magee (39). SPD investigators were able to pinpoint a location for Magee and he was taken into custody without incident at an apartment in Northeast Spokane by SPD SWAT.

