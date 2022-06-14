ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPD Seeking Public's Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspect

 2 days ago
Cpl. Nick Briggs, PIO

SPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a domestic violence suspect

The Spokane Police Department Domestic Violence Unit has probable cause to arrest 22-year-old Deiby Bernardez (picture below) for felony violation of a domestic violence court order, robbery 2nd degree, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. Information indicates Bernardez may pose a continued threat to the victim. If you know Bernardez’s current whereabouts, please call 911. If you have other information regarding this investigation, you can call crime check at 509-456-2233, or email Sgt. Ferguson at mferguson@spokanepolice.org.

Incident 2022-20099381

