ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Trump-backed opponents face incumbents in South Carolina primary

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbents Reps. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump falls flat on his face in Georgia once again

Former President Donald Trump lost in Georgia in 2020, and he helped Republicans lose there in 2021. Intent on keeping the streak going, Trump made Georgia’s GOP primaries all about him, and, sure enough, he ended up losing in the state all over again. After Trump lost the 2020...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ash Jurberg

The South Carolina woman giving away millions

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rice
Person
Nancy Mace
PBS NewsHour

2022 South Carolina Primary Election Results

Primary voters on Tuesday will decide the fate of two South Carolina Republicans who are clinging to their seats in the U.S. House after defying former President Donald Trump. Loyalty can be a fickle thing for Trump. And a perceived lack of it is the driving force behind heated primary challenges to two South Carolina Republicans in the U.S. House.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incumbents#Election State#Nbc#Challengers#House#Nbc News#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy