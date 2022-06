INDIANAPOLIS – A crystal clear sky has prevailed this Saturday and goes along perfectly with dry air and a high temperature around 80 degrees. It’s about as nice as days come this time of year. An area of high pressure at the surface extends south through Wisconsin & Michigan, which has provided the nice weather so far today. We’ll look to keep this nearby and maintain these pleasant conditions through Father’s Day.

