ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Penguins in Colorado? Mystery bird spotted near river in Denver

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeQdx_0gAr2FCI00
Photo Credit: jacquesvandinteren. File photo. (iStock)

"Is this a penguin on Platte river?"

A black and white bird, spotted near the Platte River in Denver on Monday left one Reddit user scratching their head.

here.

Though Colorado has a diverse array of wildlife, including 400 bird species, wild penguins have never called the state home. But to be fair, the bird does share a striking resemblance with the species in question.

So what is it?

According to the 'What is this bird' subreddit, where the photo was shared, the mystery bird is a black-crowned night heron.

Black-crowned night herons are common in North America and often live near water. The species is considered endangered in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Thankfully for Denver's penguin fans, they don't have to travel far to see an actual penguin in Colorado. The Denver Zoo has their flock of African penguins that you can even schedule personal encounters with.

Comments / 9

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

Yes, it’s hot outside. But at least there ain’t no skeeters!

Denver summers are getting hotter and hotter. With the heat comes drier conditions and poor air quality, but in a “the glass is half full” outlook, the one thing that doesn’t come around under the ever intense blazing sun? Bugs. More specifically, pest insects. Think mosquitos, gnats,...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

No, That Wasn’t a Penguin Hanging Out in Colorado

Colorado is home to many different types of wildlife, ranging from massive moose to tiny mice. Some animals are more commonly seen around the Centennial State, while others remain elusive and hidden in their habitats. An animal that's not found in Colorado, however, is penguins. Yet, that didn't stop a...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Ghost Voices Spook Explorers in Western Colorado’s Escalante Canyon

Western Colorado's Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators took a recent trip to Escalante Canyon looking to speak to spirits and found what they were looking for. Escalante Canyon, Colorado is located on 650 Road south of Grand Junction and west of Delta. The particular area that the Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators focused on was the railroad tracks on Escalante Canyon Road in Delta, Colorado 81416.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
thetrek.co

Colorado Trail: 5 Words, 500 Miles

In the summer of 2020, when the world was still at a stand-still in the early months of the pandemic, I walked from Denver to Durango along the 485 mile Colorado Trail. “Walked from Denver to Durango” is just five words and there’s no accounting for the people, the places, and the pure magic that is contained within that single sentence. What I found in Colorado unraveled and complicated carefully laid plans I had made for myself. In place of those plans, the trail imparted to me something irrevocable and mysterious that I am still trying to interpret.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

New to gardening at altitude in the inter-Mountain West?

How about a walk in the park? No, not “Rocky.” I mean Estes Park. Mountain gardening is fraught with perils both large (elk & deer) and small. Erratic weather and drying winds, nutrient-poor soils, and seemingly limited plant options all conspire to discourage mountain gardeners. Featuring trees, herbaceous plants, shrubs and vines, I will draw upon 40 years of professional experience and close collaboration with Colorado nursery and landscape professionals to help you become a successful mountain gardener.
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Birds#Bird Species#The Denver Zoo#African
CBS Denver

Destructive Beaver Relocated To Wildlife Area Near Divide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a beaver after the animal was causing damage in Colorado Springs. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The beaver is making Dome Rock State Wildlife Area near Divide his new home. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Beavers are North America’s largest rodents and play an important role in creating and restoring wetlands. That helps improve the habitat for a large number of species. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Bear Figures Out How To Open Bear-Proof Trashcan In Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – It appears bears are getting smarter in Boulder, or at least one bear. Video shared by Matt Benjamin shows a mama bear figuring a way around a bear-proof trash can. He says she used her mouth to pinch the latch and open the can. She grabbed a bag of trash and walked away. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2022/06/boulder-bear-trashcan-break-in-matt-benjamin.mp4 He originally caught the sow and her two cubs on Tuesday sniffing around the trash cans. He said he thought the cans would be fine. @jesslisi and I had some adorable visitors tonight. A mama bear and her two cubs. This is the wild urban interface. Thankfully we have bear cans. #boulder @bouldercolorado @COParksWildlife #Colorado pic.twitter.com/IAEULtW36b — Matt Benjamin (@MBforBoulder) June 14, 2022 If you look closely, it looks like the mother has already been tagged. It’s not clear if Colorado Parks and Wildlife have been made aware of the encounter or what the next action will be.
OutThere Colorado

Juneteenth flag flies at Colorado Capitol to honor new state holiday

The Juneteenth flag is flying over the state Capitol building to commemorate the first official recognition of Colorado’s 11th state holiday. Gov. Jared Polis and members of the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus gathered at the Capitol Thursday to raise the flag in honor of the new holiday, which was officially designated last May when Polis signed Senate Bill 139 into law.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

10 Must-See Concerts in Colorado this Summer

It’s the summer of shows. That’s right: We’re calling it. Despite the pandemic’s screwy ups and downs, live music will rage across the Centennial State over the next several months—and we’re here for it. Not only will there be a Red Rocks concert almost every single day until the season ends in November, but there will also be dozens of music festivals, toe-tapping tunes at countless outdoor venues, and plenty of reasons to rock out at Ball Arena. No matter your favorite musical flavor, below are 10 must-see performances this summer.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy