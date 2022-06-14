Celtics on Shaky Ground // Jaylen Brown’s Repeat Mistakes // Celtics Missed Free Throws – 6/14 (Hour 3)

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
Stephen Curry is on a level by himself at the moment, following the Warriors winning it all, his supporters have been talking their talk. Steph has answered every question his critics have asked of him by being the leading man for Golden State throughout the playoffs and in the Finals, putting up big scoring numbers as well as scoring extremely timely buckets to put teams away.
Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
