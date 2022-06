With runners reaching on an error, a walk and a hit batter, Tyler Anderson wasn't aware he was working on a no-hitter.Once the 32-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander reached 99 pitches after the seventh inning Wednesday night, even pitching coach Mark Prior told Anderson he didn't think he'd finish it off.Anderson lost his no-hit bid in the ninth, giving up a one-out triple to Shohei Ohtani in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels."The number went by the wayside after the eighth inning," manager Dave Roberts said. "Just watching his stuff, there wasn't much of a falloff. There was still command...

