How do you build a golf ball? It starts with the core. “It’s really an inside-out process,” Norm Smith says as we hit the factory floor. He’s Callaway’s VP of manufacturing, engineering and quality, and we’re touring the company’s ball plant in Chicopee, Mass., a small city 85 miles west of Brookline, the site of this year’s U.S. Open. Smith’s tan betrays the fact that he’s based out of the Carlsbad, Calif., company headquarters. But his grin suggests that he delights in this New England manufacturing town and is at home amid its whir of production.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO