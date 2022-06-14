Arizona Cardinals Rodney Hudson Absent from Minicamp

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that center Rodney Hudson had an unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp.

The Arizona Cardinals had almost every player at mandatory minicamp Tuesday, including quarterback Kyler Murray, who is desiring a contract extension and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will be suspended for the first six games after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Well, almost every player is right. Center Rodney Hudson was not at mandatory minicamp and head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that Hudson's absence is currently unexcused.

Kingsbury wouldn't go into detail on Hudson.

"Yeah, no update," Kingsbury said. "We're working through something with him. As soon as we know, we'll have that update."

Kingsbury also said that sixth-round rookie Lecitus Smith and left guard Justin Pugh took reps at center in Hudson's absence.

Hudson, 32, appeared and started 12 games for the Cardinals in 2021 as he dealt with a ribs injury and a COVID stint. He will be making a base salary of $10.9 million this season and $8.3 million in 2023.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum spoke to 98.7 FM Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke about how Hudson's doing and if both sides can come together with whatever issue is occurring.

"As far as I know he's doing well," Beachum said . "He just had a son not too long ago. (He) has a young daughter so I know he's putting family first as any father would and I know the rest will be handled between him and the organization. Know that he's in good spirits and excited to see what comes from it over the next couple of weeks."

The two-time Pro Bowl center was also not a participant in voluntary OTAs. Hudson could be subject to a total of $47,941 in fines if he were to miss two days of mandatory minicamp. At the same time, Arizona could elect to not fine him.

If Hudson's situation worsens, the Cardinals hosted free-agent center Billy Price for a visit in early May and could be inclined to sign the former first-round pick.