Lakers: Anthony Davis Will Be Top-5 Player Next Season, ESPN Analyst Predicts

By Daniel Palma
 4 days ago

Can the Lakers’ big man find consistent success once again under a new coaching staff?

It wasn’t long ago that the Lakers had what was considered the league’s best one-two punch in LeBron James and Anthony Davis . The two led Los Angeles to a title in their first year together, but things haven’t been the same since.

After a stellar 2019-20 season, the Lakers have not returned to the playoffs, let alone been serious contenders. Roster construction and lackluster coaching have played a role in their futility, but a large part of that responsibility still lies on the two stars.

James will be 38 years old by the end of the upcoming season, which means that Davis will need to step up and take on a bigger workload if the Lakers plan on being competitive again. Luckily for LA, this is a development that some insiders can see happening.

One of these insiders is ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who has been known to give his opinions on the current state of the game quite often.

Perkins can be a bit generous with many of his takes, but lets take a look at why he might be right about AD here. First thing’s first, Anthony Davis is already one of the most skilled players on the planet. His combination of size, speed, and ball skills makes him a tough matchup for anyone when he’s firing on all cylinders.

The biggest issue with Davis thus far in his career has been the injury bug. After playing in 62 games during his first season in LA, he has played in 36 and 40 respectively the past two years. This is not a recipe for sustained success and it has not allowed him to showcase his skill set on the big stage. Quite frankly, a player that is always injured cannot be considered among the best the game has to offer.

If, however, (an this is a big if) Davis can find ways to stay out on the court, he is more than capable of being a Top-5 talent in the league once more. A new and improved coaching staff that is seemingly being tailored to bring out the best in AD can only improve his chances of finding success once again. Only time will tell if Perkins is right, but Lakers fans are sure to be rooting for a clean bill of health from their star big man in the years to come.

