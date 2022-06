Lexington, SC 06/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) - Lexington Town Councilmember Kathy Maness is headed to runoff in the Republican State Superintendent of Education’s race. Although Maness won the most votes and topped candidate Ellen Weaver, she did not reach the 50% threshold to win the race outright. Maness received 32% of the votes cast while Weaver received the second most votes which equaled 23%. The runoff will be held in 2 weeks.

