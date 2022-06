Lexington, SC 06/14/2022 – Three Lexington County teens have won money to be put toward their college educations in an essay contest. The Silver Pen Writing Competition is held for high school seniors to give them the opportunity to win cash for college. With today’s rising college tuition costs, there’s a need for alternative financial pathways outside of financial aid, and the Silver Pen Writing Competition is designed to help alleviate some of those burdens.

