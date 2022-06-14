Vegetation fire breaks out in South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - On Tuesday, San Jose City Council member Dev Davis and her neighbors were evacuated after an explosive device was found near her home in Willow Glen. Davis has been an elected member of the San Jose City Council since 2016, winning re-election in 2020. Recently in the June 7 primary election, she was unsuccessful in her campaign for San Jose mayor.

