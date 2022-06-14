ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Vegetation fire breaks out in South Bay

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters in the South Bay rushed to the scene of a...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

Emergency crews on scene in San Francisco's Excelsior

SAN FRANCISCO - An alert was sent out to San Francisco residents Wednesday afternoon about emergency crews on scene in the Excelsior neighborhood. Officials say there is "police activity" at Moscow Street and Russia Avenue. The alert was issued at around 3:12 p.m. The area is largely residential. No further...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire crews rescue man under BART train in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped underneath a BART train in Castro Valley. A search camera helped crews spot the injured man under the train on Tuesday about 2:20 p.m. Teams also de-energized the third rail and separated the BART cars to access the patient.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Investigators say Pittsburg grassfire started at a homeless encampment

SAN FRANCISCO - Investigators say a grass fire in Pittsburg on Tuesday began at a homeless encampment. Firefighters are in the ‘mop-up’ stages after responding to the vegetation fire. Cal Fire said forward progress was stopped after they assisted Contra Costa County Fire Protection District with the 15...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fast moving grassfire threatens homes in Pittsburg

Firefighters battled a fast moving grassfire in Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon, which threatened a nearby neighborhood. The fire, which at one point grew to nearly 20 acres, was caused by someone living in a nearby homeless encampment, according to Contra Costa County Fire.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Explosive device found at home of San Jose city council member

SAN JOSE, Calif. - On Tuesday, San Jose City Council member Dev Davis and her neighbors were evacuated after an explosive device was found near her home in Willow Glen. Davis has been an elected member of the San Jose City Council since 2016, winning re-election in 2020. Recently in the June 7 primary election, she was unsuccessful in her campaign for San Jose mayor.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car wraps around tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people are recovering Monday after the car they were in crashed into a tree in San Jose. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of Gurdwara Avenue in the eastern part of the city on Sunday. Authorities say the impact was so powerful, the car...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Surveillance video shows man cutting down American, Pride flags in East Bay

RODEO, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was seen on video cutting down a Pride flag and an American flag. Chris Miller, the superintendent of John Swett Unified School District, told KTVU on Monday that he found the flags on the ground when he arrived to work on Park Avenue in Rodeo.
RODEO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing San Jose man found safe

UPDATE: A community member recognized Mr. Pham and he is now safely reunited with his family. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is looking for a missing 82-year-old man. SJPD referred to the man as “Mr. Tram.” Tram was last seen at approximately 9:00 a.m. near the 2400 block of South […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California's first two Latina sheriffs beat incumbents in stunning upset

OAKLAND, Calif. - There's a new sheriff in town. And in stunning upsets, both high-ranking female law enforcement officers look like they have beaten the longtime incumbents in Alameda County and San Mateo County, respectively, likely becoming the first two Latina sheriffs in California. Both are 20-plus year veterans of...
sjearthquakes.com

The California Clasico Car Parade is back!!

Get hyped for the California Clasico this Saturday, June 18 at the Quakes Car Parade! We’re cruising along El Camino Real bringing good vibes and excitement for the California Clasico. We’re rolling out at Stanford Stadium at noon and will head South on El Camino Real! Local rapper LJame$...
STANFORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland tiny home residents treated to haircut, shower

OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents of an Oakland tiny home community received help from a three-day resource fair, where they were provided with basic needs such as soap and water. "Operation: Dignity," a local non-profit organization that runs the cabin community on Mandela Parkway, also organized the event from Tuesday to Thursday.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Slow down! New 15 mph speed limits near Oakland schools

OAKLAND, Calif. - If you're driving in Oakland, make sure to slow down near the schools. The city on Thursday set up new speed limits near certain campuses. Fifteen miles per hour is now the speed limit around Garfield Elementary on Foothill Boulevard, where there have been several tragic crashes and pedestrian deaths.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rodeo residents asked to shelter in place due to police activity

RODEO, Calif. - Residents in Rodeo were asked to shelter in place Tuesday night due to police activity. The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff sent out a notification to residents in the area of 333 Vallejo Avenue and 1223 Mariposa Avenue to stay inside. "Go inside, and close...
RODEO, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose set to remove parking requirements in the near future

San Jose is now one step closer to removing a longstanding policy that has resulted in an oversupply of parking throughout the city, sprawl and higher housing costs. On Tuesday evening, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to come back later this year to finalize the removal of “mandatory parking minimums” following additional work on the policy by city officials.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Oakland woman located

UPDATE: California Highway Patrol said on Tuesday morning that Lane has been located. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Monday afternoon. Cheryl Lane, 63, is considered at risk because she has dementia. Lane was last seen at San Antonio Park in the 1700 block […]
OAKLAND, CA

