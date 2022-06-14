Vegetation fire breaks out in South Bay

A box truck engulfed in flames touched off fires that closed down a California highway Tuesday for about an hour. The truck was captured on multiple videos as it made its way from Santa Clara to San Jose. Witnesses told NBC Bay Area that burning pieces of wood fell off...
SAN FRANCISCO - An alert was sent out to San Francisco residents Wednesday afternoon about emergency crews on scene in the Excelsior neighborhood. Officials say there is "police activity" at Moscow Street and Russia Avenue. The alert was issued at around 3:12 p.m. The area is largely residential. No further...
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped underneath a BART train in Castro Valley. A search camera helped crews spot the injured man under the train on Tuesday about 2:20 p.m. Teams also de-energized the third rail and separated the BART cars to access the patient.
SAN FRANCISCO - Investigators say a grass fire in Pittsburg on Tuesday began at a homeless encampment. Firefighters are in the ‘mop-up’ stages after responding to the vegetation fire. Cal Fire said forward progress was stopped after they assisted Contra Costa County Fire Protection District with the 15...
Firefighters battled a fast moving grassfire in Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon, which threatened a nearby neighborhood. The fire, which at one point grew to nearly 20 acres, was caused by someone living in a nearby homeless encampment, according to Contra Costa County Fire.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - On Tuesday, San Jose City Council member Dev Davis and her neighbors were evacuated after an explosive device was found near her home in Willow Glen. Davis has been an elected member of the San Jose City Council since 2016, winning re-election in 2020. Recently in the June 7 primary election, she was unsuccessful in her campaign for San Jose mayor.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people are recovering Monday after the car they were in crashed into a tree in San Jose. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of Gurdwara Avenue in the eastern part of the city on Sunday. Authorities say the impact was so powerful, the car...
Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch and Fruit Stand — which for nearly 80 years has served as a cornerstone of the green expanse on the southern edge of San Jose — will reopen next month in the heart of Santa Clara County’s Coyote Valley. A change in zoning...
RODEO, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was seen on video cutting down a Pride flag and an American flag. Chris Miller, the superintendent of John Swett Unified School District, told KTVU on Monday that he found the flags on the ground when he arrived to work on Park Avenue in Rodeo.
UPDATE: A community member recognized Mr. Pham and he is now safely reunited with his family. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is looking for a missing 82-year-old man. SJPD referred to the man as “Mr. Tram.” Tram was last seen at approximately 9:00 a.m. near the 2400 block of South […]
OAKLAND, Calif. - There's a new sheriff in town. And in stunning upsets, both high-ranking female law enforcement officers look like they have beaten the longtime incumbents in Alameda County and San Mateo County, respectively, likely becoming the first two Latina sheriffs in California. Both are 20-plus year veterans of...
Get hyped for the California Clasico this Saturday, June 18 at the Quakes Car Parade! We’re cruising along El Camino Real bringing good vibes and excitement for the California Clasico. We’re rolling out at Stanford Stadium at noon and will head South on El Camino Real! Local rapper LJame$...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents of an Oakland tiny home community received help from a three-day resource fair, where they were provided with basic needs such as soap and water. "Operation: Dignity," a local non-profit organization that runs the cabin community on Mandela Parkway, also organized the event from Tuesday to Thursday.
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you're driving in Oakland, make sure to slow down near the schools. The city on Thursday set up new speed limits near certain campuses. Fifteen miles per hour is now the speed limit around Garfield Elementary on Foothill Boulevard, where there have been several tragic crashes and pedestrian deaths.
Italian marketplace "Eataly" opens Thursday in the Valley Fair Mall, Santa Clara. KTVU's Sal Castaneda spoke with Adam Saper, Eataly's business partner, about how you could eat, shop, and learn at the marketplace.
RODEO, Calif. - Residents in Rodeo were asked to shelter in place Tuesday night due to police activity. The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff sent out a notification to residents in the area of 333 Vallejo Avenue and 1223 Mariposa Avenue to stay inside. "Go inside, and close...
SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the Bay Bridge and the water below for a person who was seen running in between traffic on the bridge Wednesday night. CHP said the person was seen on the eastbound lanes of the lower deck at around...
San Jose is now one step closer to removing a longstanding policy that has resulted in an oversupply of parking throughout the city, sprawl and higher housing costs. On Tuesday evening, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to come back later this year to finalize the removal of “mandatory parking minimums” following additional work on the policy by city officials.
UPDATE: California Highway Patrol said on Tuesday morning that Lane has been located. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Monday afternoon. Cheryl Lane, 63, is considered at risk because she has dementia. Lane was last seen at San Antonio Park in the 1700 block […]
