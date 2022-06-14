ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun News

Horry County Schools will get a new chair, fresh faces. Here’s a look at who’s in.

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ki86E_0gAqnJ1D00

South Carolina’s third largest school district, an $890 million operation that educates 45,000 students, is getting a major shakeup following Tuesday’s primary. Along with a new chairperson, voters chose to add several new faces who will help guide district policy in Horry County.

The GOP-dominated board means primary winners face uncontested paths toward a seat on the board, which pays its members $20,000 a year.

Primary election results will be unofficial until Thursday, the deadline for counties to certify their results and report then to the South Carolina Election Commission. The state will then certify election results on Friday. Any hand-count audits of county-level results must happen on Wednesday. In the event of a candidate not receiving 50% plus-one votes, they will head to a run-off election. Those will be held June 28, and polls will be open all day.

Horry County School board chair race

Current District 4 representative David Cox will face a runoff against District 6 board member Helen Smith. Cox took 41 percent of the vote to Smith’s 34 percent.

Cox won an early endorsement from outgoing board chairman Ken Richardson, who opted not to seek another term as he looked to challenge U.S. Rep. Tom Rice in the 7th congressional district race.

Cox has served on the school board since 2008, when he represented District 9, a portion of western Horry County between Conway and Loris. He later moved to Myrtle Beach where he won re-election in District 4, which includes a portion of Myrtle Beach and parts of Socastee and Surfside Beach. Cox resides in the Market Commons area.

Smith previously served as chairwoman from 1996 through 2002. Her District 6 covers Carolina Forest, Socastee and the St. James area. She was first elected to the school board in 1982.

District 1

David Koch, a political newcomer, ran unopposed for the seat that covers Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. He’ll replace W. Russell Freeman, who didn’t file for re-election. Koch is director of young adult serves at Sea Haven, a nonprofit that works with at-risk youth.

A Longs resident, Koch previously told The Sun News he plans to look into curriculum changes and district programs that can be strengthened to rebuild trust between the school system and its constituents.

District 2

Debbie Edmonds will take over the seat covering Briarcliffe and parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach after defeating incumbent Sherrie Todd with 53 percent of the vote. Edmonds worked as a teacher and small business owner, and she has been an assistant principal at three Horry County Schools. In her campaign announcement, Edmonds opposed national politics’ influence on local education decisions.

District 3

Incumbent Tracy Winters, who filled this seat covering parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach in November following the death of her husband Ray from complications of COVID-19, won a full term of her own, fending off challenger Lorraine Mallon by taking 53 percent of the vote.

District 6

Current Horry County Planning Commission member Pam Dawson coasted to a win with 70 percent of the vote against challenger Lyn Bondi in a seat left open by the departure of Helen Smith.

District 7

Incumbent Janet Graham didn’t draw a primary opponent and ran as the only Democrat for an open seat on the board. Her district covers Carolina Forest and Conway. A decade into her tenure, Graham has served on the board’s policy committee and as the Pee Dee regional representative on the state School Board Association.

District 8

Incumbent Melanie Wellons easily made it past challenger James W. Berry ran for the seat representing Carolina Forest, Conway and Forestbrook., with 62 percent of the vote.

Wellons was appointed to the board in April 2021 after the death of John Poston. She wants to see the district strengthen its now-discontinued virtual program.

District 10

Current board vice chairman Neil James beat Horry County Schools parent David Warner, parent of an autistic child who has been a vocal advocate for students with disabilities, capturing 56 percent of the vote in a district that includes parts of Conway, Carolina Forest, Green Sea Floyds and Loris.

Comments / 0

Related
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Monteith Construction Expands Footprint in Horry County, South Carolina, Opens New Myrtle Beach Office as Local Operations and Opportunity Grow

WILMINGTON, NC : Monteith Construction Corp., a North and South Carolina-based commercial general contractor, today announced the opening of a new Myrtle Beach office—a reflection of the company’s continued investment in the Grand Strand region and its intent to grow operations as a trusted, local contractor. “We’ve been...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
South Florida Times

Enslaved people finally honored in South Carolina beach town

Surfside Beach, S.C. (AP) – When Gerry Thompson recently purchased his new home in Surfside Beach, he was missing a critical piece of information. The home had been built on a cemetery where enslaved people from a nearby plantation and their descendants had been buried. “I’m kind of gobsmacked...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horry County Schools#South Carolina#Fresh Faces#Politics Local#Education#Gop#District 6#The School Board
WMBF

Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee races undecided, head to runoff election in two weeks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – While many races have clear winners after Tuesday’s primary election, others do not. Those races will head to a runoff election in two weeks. A runoff happens when neither candidate wins the majority of the vote which is determined by dividing the total number of votes by two and adding one. The candidates with the highest number of votes go to a runoff.
wpde.com

Protest filed in Dillon County council primary

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A protest has been filed in the Dillon County Council District 6 primary that took place Tuesday. Gerome McLeod is the incumbent and lost the race to Robbie Coward. McLeod said he filed a protest Thursday regarding Coward's residency. He added Coward filed and...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

With primary win, Anderson in line to take Horry County Council District 7 seat

Tom Anderson will get another shot at elected office. The former Conway city councilman, who lost his city seat in 2019 after serving for two decades, defeated incumbent Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy and fellow challenger Jeanette Spurlock Tuesday to win the Republican Primary for the District 7 county council seat. With no Democratic opposition in November, Anderson is essentially guaranteed to take the seat, which represents Conway and Bucksport.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

PRIMARY PREVIEWS: New representation coming to District 6 seat on Horry County school board

Three candidates are running for the District 6 Horry County Board of Education seat, which includes parts of Socastee and St. James. However, just two will be in a contested primary Tuesday. The seat is currently held by Helen Mason Smith, who is running for school board chair. Republicans Lyn Bondi and Pam Dawson will face each other in the primary. Libertarian Steve Witt is also running for the seat and will face the Republican winner in November.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Mom pleads for place for nonbinary students

A frustrated Waccamaw High mother told the Georgetown County School Board last week that her child was one of a handful nonbinary or transgender students who were left out of the school yearbook because photos require uniformity. “If you identify as neither male or female, do you really have to...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

PRIMARY PREVIEWS: Horry County Council incumbent faces two challengers in race for District 7 seat

This primary features an incumbent, a former congressional candidate and a former city councilman. County councilman Orton Bellamy is trying to keep his post. He’s being challenged by former Conway City Councilman Tom Anderson and Jeanette Spurlock, who initially ran for the 7th Congressional District seat but ultimately switched to a local race. The district spans from Conway to Bucksport. With no Democratic opposition, the primary winner is a lock to take this seat. County council members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Turnout shows even Tom Rice's neighbors chose Russell Fry over him in GOP primary blowout

MYRTLE BEACH — When the dust finally cleared in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District primary, not even Tom Rice's neighbors voted to keep him in Congress. Faced with the prospect of losing his seat over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, Rice was shellacked in the June 14th GOP primary, losing to S.C. House Majority Whip Russell Fry by a more than 25-point margin in a seven-way race many expected to go to a runoff.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
2K+
Followers
151
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy