ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

What is the Patriot Front? What to know about the far-right group arrested in Coeur d’Alene

By By QUINN WELSCH The Spokesman-Review
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6fr3_0gAqlyq400

Kootenai County law enforcement officials arrested 31 men from a far-right group known as Patriot Front on Saturday in Coeur d’Alene.

But what is known about Patriot Front?

Patriot Front is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “a white nationalist hate group” that broke off from a different far-right group after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Its founder is Thomas Rousseau.

The group is based in Texas but has membership across the country. Members arrested in Coeur d’Alene came from Texas, Arkansas, Wyoming and Washington, with two from Idaho, police said. According to the SPLC, Patriot Front is one of six recognized hate groups in Idaho.

“Patriot Front focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country,” the SPLC said of the group.

The group has a manifesto that calls for the formation of a white ethnostate in the United States, according to the SPLC. Its brand of activism often consists of posting flyers and other advertisements in public places that promote an extremist brand of patriotism, the SPLC said. Some Patriot Front stickers and flyers have been seen in Spokane in the past.

Its members, who are almost exclusively young white men, are often seen wearing a uniform that consists of khakis, blue shirts, white face coverings, baseball caps and sometimes body armor.

Patriot Front has used moving trucks like the one in Coeur d’Alene to transport their members in flash-mob-style demonstrations, according to other videos on social media that reportedly show Patriot Front members.

Although its founder, Rousseau, does not embrace overtly violent tactics, the group seeks to provoke violence and intimidation of minority groups through its racist propaganda, according to a 2019 investigation by ProPublica.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Virginia State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Arkansas State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriot Front#Hate Group#The Patriot#Splc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
958
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy