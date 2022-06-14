ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mark Arum Has Your Shot at Tickets to See Sheryl Crow!

Sheryl Crow

This week, we’re giving you a chance to win tickets to see Sheryl Crow at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on July 19, 2022. Listen to The Mark Arum show for a chance to win! There are still tickets available to purchase at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/13/2022 - 06/17/22. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Sheryl Crow at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on July 19, 2022 (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030

