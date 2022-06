Come January, Alameda County will have a new superintendent of schools: Alysse Castro. With more than three-quarters of the votes counted, Castro held a nearly 7% lead over incumbent L.K. Monroe, or about 15,000 votes. Castro trailed in the race early on, but carved out a lead last Friday that has only grown since then, leading her to declare victory on Wednesday. Since Castro received more than 50% of the vote, there won’t be a runoff and Castro will take office in January.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO